Jeanette M. McLendon age 90 of Bronwood, GA died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Dawson, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Private family interment service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Jeanette was born April 11, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orris C. McPherson and Ennis Gay McPherson.
Jeanette grew up in Graves, GA. She graduated from Terrell Co. High School in Dawson, GA in 1948. Jeanette and James Lee McClung, Jr. were married in 1949. They had two children, Cherry M. Howell and James Lee McClung, III.
Jeanette married her second husband, Thomas D. McLendon in 1972. They lived in Bronwood, GA. The couple had no children.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband James Lee McClung, Jr, and son James Lee McClung III, and her husband Thomas D. McLendon.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter Cherry M. Howell, two sisters Sharon McPherson and Iris McPherson Chancey, grandchildren, Harris Marshall, Andy Marshall, Lee McClung IV, April McClung Bailey and Robert Howell, Jr., and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
