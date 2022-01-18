Caroline Jeanette Carroll, 87, of Pelham passed away Monday, January 17,2022 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, January 20,2022 at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home and services will conclude at the funeral home. Born August 18,1934 in Pelham to the late Troy L. and Callie S. Poitevint. She was married to the late Robert G. Carroll for 67 years. Survivors include her sons, Allen Carroll (Donna) of Cumming, GA, Donald Carroll of Thomasville, GA, and daughter Jean Mitchell (Randy) of Cairo, GA; sisters, Miriam Busbee, Virginia Wright (Steve); Troylene Oates and a brother William Poitevint (Margaret); five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service on Thursday. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
