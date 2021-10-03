Jeannette Harrell Shiver

Jeannette S. Harrell Shiver, 93, of Sylvester died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6 at Bethel Baptist Church in Sylvester. Rev. Dan J. Story and Rev. Grady Morey will officiate.
Born April 12, 1928 in Columbus, GA, Mrs. Shiver was the daughter of the late Johnny M. Sherman and Mattie Lou Tate Sherman. She was married to the late J. C. Shiver. Mrs. Shiver was also preceded in death by her first husband, Quentin J. Harrell, a daughter, Beverly Plymel, a son, Johnny Harrell, a step-daughter, Sherrie Kuck, and three great grandchildren. She worked at Wilgree Manufacturing Co. and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa H. Sellers (Kenneth) of Leesburg and Krista Stewart (Hubert) of Pembroke; one son, Wayne Harrell (Brenda) of Hinsonton; one step-daughter, Imogene Bell of Sylvester; one brother, Melvin Sherman (Carol) of Prosperity, SC; 14 grandchildren, Quinn Hancock, Sharon Robertson, Kevin Plymel, Kevin Sellers, Steve Sellers, Bryan Harrell, Betsy H. Palmer, David Harrell, Bradley Stewart, Brandon Stewart, Freddie Bell, Robin Hortman, Chad Kuck, Christopher Kuck; and a number of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, before services, at Bethel Baptist Church in Sylvester.
Memorials may be made to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.