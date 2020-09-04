Jeff was born July 28, 1955 in Bitburg, Germany and lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease on August 27, 2018 at the age of 63 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Jeff was predeceased by his parents, Major James Boyd Presley Jr and Margaret Jane Corbett Presley, and by his brother, Gordan Van Presley .
He leaves behind his daughter, Alison Wakeford and her husband Donald of Boston, Mass.; Alison's mother (Jeff's ex-wife) Darlene Gilette Presley of Albany; a brother, James Boyd Presley III and his wife Bonnie and a sister, Vivian Gunter (both of Huntsville , Al.); Sister-in-law, Nancy Jones Presley of Albany, Ga; and a crowd of nephews , nieces, and dear friends.
His early life was marked by the constant moving and settling of an Air Force family. When the family settled in Albany Jeff planted his roots. He was a musician, a sound and lighting engineer, and a friend to many artistic communities and small businesses in Albany. Later in life, Jeff become a devoted member of Lifeway Christian Church, where he worked as the Technical Director for the church until his Parkinson's interfered with his work.
He then moved to Huntsville, Al. and lived with his sister Vivian, and her family, who cared for him until the end of his life in August of 2018. We were blessed to have Hospice Family Care of Madison County Al. guide us through the final month of his life.
Jeff was more than an accumulation of dates, jobs, and events that filled his life. He was the youngest sibling in our family. He was immensely talented and brilliant. He loved music and played the trumpet, saxophone, and bass. He was devoted to his church and his many friends. He adored his daughter Alison and his family.
Jeff requested that his body be donated to Medcure in hopes that his death might benefit others. He will be deeply missed by his family, but we take comfort knowing that Jeff joins his brother, Van, in peace in the Columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
