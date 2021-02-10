Jefferson D. "Sonny" Davis, Jr, 81 of Lee County, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Born in Ellaville, Mr. Davis spent most of his life in the Albany area. He was a graduate of Albany High School and attended the University of Georgia. He was the owner of Quality Pecans.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Diane Davis, Lee County, son J. D. "Jeff" Davis, III (Michelle), Rebecca, GA, daughters, Lisa Reed and Michelle Davis both of Albany, grandchildren, Jefferson D. Davis, IV, Tiffany Davis and Wendy Davis.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 West Oakridge Dr, Albany, GA 31707.
