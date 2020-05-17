Jeffery Potter
Albnay, GA
Jeffery Alan Potter
Mr. Jeffery Alan "Jeff" Potter passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 51 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home with strict social distancing guidelines. All attendees are required to wear a mask. Joseph W. Jones will officiate and the family will visit with friends following the service.
Jeff was born on September 10, 1968, to Johnny and Faye Potter in Boone, NC. He was a skilled mechanic and went on to own and operate his own shop, J & B Auto service in Albany, for many years where he worked until his passing. To Jeff, family was everything, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and almost every weekend you could find him getting family and friends together at his house for a cook out. He was even known for heading up the family reunions for his family in Bristol, TN. He had a servant's heart and was always giving to others. Jeff did more for others than he did for himself and was willing to give you the shirt off of his back. Everyone who met him loved him and he impacted the lives of others greatly. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Potter; and sister, Mary P. Riley.
Jeff is survived by his beloved mother, Faye Potter of Leesburg; his special Aunt Dot Caudill who loved him like a son; 6 siblings, Perry Potter, Gerald Potter (Tina), Lori Brooks (Jimmy), Michael Potter, Greg Potter (Kristen), Gary Potter; longtime friend, Robbie Barkley; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog Carley.
Service information

May 17
Service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00PM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
