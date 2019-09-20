Mr. Jeffery Bernard Solomon, 49 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00AM at Zion Grove Baptist Church, 1011 Willie Pitts Road. Pastor Roderick Fowler will officiate. Interment will be held at 3:30PM in the Strong Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2012 Indica Trial.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
