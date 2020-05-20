Jeffery Craig Tucker, 60, of Lee County, GA, died May 16, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. John Spencer will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend and social distancing will be required.
Craig was born on February 21, 1960 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to Jean Bryant Tucker and the late Thomas W. Tucker. After graduating from Westover High School, Craig immediately joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Mayport, FL. He served three years on the USS Forrestal Air Craft Carrier making two deployments to the Mediterranean with a very special and close friend, Sammy Freeman.
Craig was a hard worker and took great pride in working over the years for Cooper Tire, MillerCoors, Fulton Paper Company and was currently a Sales Representative for Home Depot Pro Institutional. His supervisor, Sally Sebastian and his team members were very supportive of him during his illness. Craig was also a Real Estate Agent with Century Town and Country Realty.
Craig was so full of life and never met a stranger. He loved his family, friends and had a great passion for hunting and fishing. He loved golf, watching his son Trace hit the ball, was a member of Doublegate Country Club and in his younger years was an excellent bowler. These passions brought many wonderful and treasured friendships into his life. He also never hesitated to cook a delicious meal on the grill for family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Singleton Tucker, his daughter, Jennifer Tucker, his son, Thomas Trace Tucker and grandson, Davis Kingston Tucker, his sisters, Diane Tucker Kelly (Kevin) and Deborah Tucker Deacon (Ray) and a nephew, William Chase Kelly (Sara).
Craig will lie in state at Mathews Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM for viewing and visiting.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Craig to Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA 31707 or to Amyloidosis Treatment c/o Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, 417 W. 3rd Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
