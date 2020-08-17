ALBANY - Mr. Jellont Walker, 88 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00AM at the Southern Ground Amphitheater, 301 LaFayette Avenue, Fayetteville, Georgia. Pastor Lorenzo L. Heard will officiate. Interment will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at Young Funeral Home, 1107 Hank Aaron Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook Live. To get access you may visit Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church Facebook page during the scheduled funeral time.
