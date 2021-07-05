Jennifer Brooke Russell, 38 of Albany passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorials services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Shiloh Baptist Church in Clay County near Ft. Gaines with Dr. Phil Thomas officiating.
Jennifer was born on August 20, 1982, in Port Charlotte, FL the daughter of Eddie Leon Castleberry and Lucinda Walker Glahn. She was a former waitress for Three Squares Diner and a member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Russell, her father, Eddie Leon Castleberry of Ft. Gaines, her mother, Lucinda Walker Glahn of Americus, 3 daughters, Breanna Leigh Wright of Baconton, Aleesia Rose Russell of Leesburg and Trinity Shianne Russell of Ft. Gaines, 2 sisters, Katie Leanne (Clay) Bagwell of Ft. Gaines and Elizabeth Nichole Castleberry of Cuthbert.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church Benevolent Fund at 1974 Cottonhill Rd. Ft. Gaines, GA 39851
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.