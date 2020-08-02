Jennifer Diane Palmer

MOULTRIE, GA- Jennifer Diane Johnson Palmer, 70, of Sale City, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Cobb Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Tim Bozeman officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Born July 16, 1950, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Tech Johnson and Juanita Wiggins Johnson. Mrs. Palmer retired from the Colquitt County Board of Education with 33 years of service. Her family remembers how she had a desire for teaching, loved all animals and most of all she was a wonderful wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Franklin Chase Palmer.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Frank Palmer of Sale City; first cousins, Carol Blackburn and husband Bill, Tom Brock; cousins, Whitney Davis and husband Josh, Will Blackburn, Dillon Brock, Jackson Davis, Jillian Davis, Randy and Deborah Wiggins; aunt, Wynema Scott; beloved dog, Mr. Jeaves; her very best friend, Charlotte Hurst; special family friends, Brittaney Schwing, Melissa and Thomas Hurst, Charla Brinson and Jeff Campbell.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Medical Center, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-142, Shriner's Children Hospital, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Stitches for Mitchell Humane Society, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
