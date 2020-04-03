Ms. Jennifer Harris, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Reverend Willie Ross will officiate.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her son, U.S. Air Force veteran Marquez (Ashley) Harris; daughter, Felicia Prude; mother, Mattie Harris; three sisters, Georgia Ann Ewing, Willie Mae (Alan) Hammett, and Vivian Kimbrough; an amazing brother-in-law, Julius Cooper; two nephews, Mark and Charles Kimbrough, Jr.; two nieces, Jacqui Cody and Michaell Ewing; a special great-niece, Dria; a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends; three special friends till the end, Bruce Dickerson, Shenece McDowell, and Angela Vance; two special classmates, Nellie Few and Omie Lumpkin; and her beloved dog, Kizzy.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
