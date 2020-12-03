Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Allison, 54, of Leesburg, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. The family will greet with friends following the service.

Born June 24, 1966, in Albany, Jennifer was the daughter of Carlos Richardson and Mildred Maloy Richardson. She spent her years caring for her family whom she adored. Jennifer loved to cook, have family gatherings, and simply spend time with those she loved the most. She was crazy about her grandchildren and her children affectionately called her "Maw Bear," because she was so protective of them. A beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carlos Richardson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Stuart Allison of Leesburg; children, Alex Allison (Christen) of St. Augustine, FL, Aaron Allison (Chelsea) of Nashville, TN, and Gracen Allison of Athens, GA; mother, Mildred Richardson of Albany; siblings, Tammy Bates Morton (David) of Lumber Bridge, NC, and Marty Bates (Michelle) of Albany; and her 3 grandchildren.

Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Allison family.

To send flowers to the family of Jennifer Allison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 7
Service
Monday, December 7, 2020
11:00AM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.