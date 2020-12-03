Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Allison, 54, of Leesburg, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. The family will greet with friends following the service.
Born June 24, 1966, in Albany, Jennifer was the daughter of Carlos Richardson and Mildred Maloy Richardson. She spent her years caring for her family whom she adored. Jennifer loved to cook, have family gatherings, and simply spend time with those she loved the most. She was crazy about her grandchildren and her children affectionately called her "Maw Bear," because she was so protective of them. A beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carlos Richardson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Stuart Allison of Leesburg; children, Alex Allison (Christen) of St. Augustine, FL, Aaron Allison (Chelsea) of Nashville, TN, and Gracen Allison of Athens, GA; mother, Mildred Richardson of Albany; siblings, Tammy Bates Morton (David) of Lumber Bridge, NC, and Marty Bates (Michelle) of Albany; and her 3 grandchildren.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Allison family.
