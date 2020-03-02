Jennifer Lynn Walker
Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Dillard Walker, 46, of Lee County died Saturday February 29, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday 7:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM until service time at Kimbrell-Stern.
A lifelong native of Albany, Jennifer graduated from Monroe Comprehensive High School. She worked at Heritage Bank and then DOCO Credit Union. Mrs. Walker was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a lifelong animal lover, especially her pot-bellied pig, Skye. Jennifer was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was also definitely a "Daddy's girl".
Jennifer's family includes her husband of 20 years, Seth Walker of Leesburg. Her parents are Doug and Judy Dillard of Lee County. Jennifer's siblings are Brian Dillard (Heather) of Colorado Springs, CO and Jana McGirt (Brandon) of Centerville, GA. Her nieces and nephews are David, Doug, and Anna Dillard and Lillie, Joseph, Amanda, and Rachel McGirt.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Periwinkle's Pig Palace or the Lee County Humane Society.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Walker by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
