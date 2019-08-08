Genavee "Jenny" Mann, age 77 of Temple, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Carrollton, Georgia.
Jenny was born in West Point, Georgia on January 4, 1942, the daughter of the late Blake Patterson and Bronye Cotton Giddens. Following a career in the banking industry, Jenny successfully owned and operated two businesses, Jenny Mann Florist and later Jenny Mann Realty.
She loved her community and the many friends she grew to love through her memberships in various organizations like the Temple Garden Club and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. She was Methodist by faith and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Temple, Georgia and active in the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Amanda Mann, Bremen, Georgia, daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Dwight Webb, Tallapoosa, Georgia; brother, Charlie Hall, Sylvester, Georgia, sister, Beverly Johnson, Atlanta, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Dr. Amanda and Blake Matthews, Tallahassee, Florida, Hunter and Dana Ethredge, Roopville, Georgia, Kelly and Amanda Ethredge, Savannah, Georgia, Michael Ethredge, Tennessee, Ashlyn Webb, Madison Webb, Brylan Webb, Tallapoosa, Georgia, Kailee Mann, Allison Mann, Logan Mann and Thomas Mann, Bremen, Georgia; eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Mann on May 28, 2019 and son, Joel Ethredge in 2003.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marc Dwiggins officiating. The eulogy will be presented by Hunter Ethredge.
Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremen, Georgia with Joey Lee, Kelly Ethredge, Dwight Webb, Jay Mann, Blake Matthews and Logan Mann officiating.
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the Carroll County Alzheimer's Association.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
