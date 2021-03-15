Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jeraline W. Porter, age 69, of Albany, GA, will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1PM at New Birth Fellowship 2106 Radium Springs Rd Albany, GA 31705. Rev. Leon B. Gardner, Officiating. She is survived by her husband Rev. Dr. Clifford Porter Sr., two sons Rev. Clifford (Bonisha) Porter Jr., Mr. Shannon Porter Sr., one daughter Mrs. Avis (Ethan) Porter Carey. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Dirty Dozen 2021: View the list of foods with the most and least pesticides
- US sanctions 24 Hong Kong and Chinese officials ahead of Blinken meeting with Beijing
- Stories of children separated from parents highlight the price of Hong Kong's coronavirus success
- Family of teen internet personality Bianca Devins confront her murderer during emotional sentencing hearing
Home
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
2BR/1BA, NW Albany, Recent pdates, $400/dep $625/mo, Call…
Free
FOR SALE: 6 Amp Battery Charger, $15 Craftsman Edger/Trim…
Home
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
904 Rosedale Ave, 4BR/3BA with Mother-in-law ste, CH&…
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun County girls basketball wins first state championship
- Ralph S. Rosenberg
- Caught on camera: Violent attackers ambush young women at Atlanta gas station
- SMITH: Georgia's Matthew Boling well on his way to track and field fame
- Stimulus payments will start going out this weekend
- 'Big decision': Albany City Commission to take up issue of privatizing garbage collection
- AUSTIN SCOTT: Coke wants reparations; COVID relief bill delivers
- John Paul Jones
- Tift doctors give from the HEART to Tift Regional Medical Center
- 35 voter fraud cases in Georgia turned over for prosecution
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: 3 bedroom Albany home in Merry Acres West includes private office space for telecommuting
- PHOTOS: Calhoun County girls basketball wins first state championship
- Presidential names ranked by their current popularity
- Best place to raise a family in every state
- How much caffeine is in 10 types of drinks
- ON THE MARKET: 6 bedroom Lee County home features lake view, pecan trees, and salt water pool
- Military medals and what they mean
- PHOTOS: Georgia Tech defeats Florida State for ACC men's basketball championship
- US Army history from the year you were born
- PHOTOS: Albany State University softball vs. Benedict College
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.