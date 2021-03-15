Jeraline W. Porter

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jeraline W. Porter, age 69, of Albany, GA, will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1PM at New Birth Fellowship 2106 Radium Springs Rd Albany, GA 31705. Rev. Leon B. Gardner, Officiating. She is survived by her husband Rev. Dr. Clifford Porter Sr., two sons Rev. Clifford (Bonisha) Porter Jr., Mr. Shannon Porter Sr., one daughter Mrs. Avis (Ethan) Porter Carey. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeraline Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

