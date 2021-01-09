Jerome H. (Jerry) McCabe, 81, of Albany, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home.
His memorial service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church.
He was born June 12, 1939 in Bluffton, IA to his parents, Howard McCabe and Charlotte O'Brien McCabe. He served in the Army National Guard during his senior year of High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from July 1957 to November 1976. After graduating from college, he served 20 years in Civil Service at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. Mr. McCabe retired from Civil Service on April 30, 2000. He was a long time member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church. He had memberships in FRA, VFW, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion, and NARFE.
Mr. McCabe is survived by his wife: Carol Heber McCabe, Albany; two children: Catherine McCabe Owen, Murfreesboro, TN, Terry McCabe (Kelly), Canton, GA; grandchildren: Chris McCabe (Erika), Murfreesboro, TN, Amelia Owen, Memphis, TN, Sarah McCabe, Cortez, CO, Hannah McCabe, and Abigail McCabe, both of Jupiter, FL; great grandchild: Jacob McCabe; a sister: Nancy McCabe White (Richard).
Those desiring may send memorials to Neighbors in Need, c/o St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 421 Edgewood Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
