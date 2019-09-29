Jerry Eugene Clark was born November 7, 1935. He passed from this life September 27, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. There will be a funeral service held in his honor on September 30, 2019 at 11AM with a visitation an hour before. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Jerry was the son of Philip James Clark and Wilma Elizabeth Cleveland Clark Commander. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Philip James Clark, Jr and Thad Cleveland Clark. He is survived by his younger brother Jackie Walter Clark husband of Harriet Woodard Clark from Hazlehurst. Other surviving family members include nieces and nephews Clay Clark, Reid Clark, Cecelia Clark McLoon, Todd Clark, Wes Clark, Terri Clark Manley, Philip Neal Clark, and Lyn Clark McRainey. The family of Norma Ford was very special to Jerry for many years.
Jerry attended the University of Georgia where he was on the diving team and the baseball team. He later graduated from Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro, Georgia. He earned his masters degree from Georgia Southwestern College and his educational specialist degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Jerry retired from the Dougherty County School System after a 31-year career in which he was a teacher, coach, and administrator at Albany Junior High School (assistant principal and principal), Albany High School, and Westover High School. He is remembered by many as "Coach Clark" and over the years was loved by many students and athletes who attended the Dougherty County School System.
Jerry was president of the Dougherty County School System Secondary Schools Association. He was inducted in the Albany Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. Jerry was an avid golfer and a member of First United Methodist Church in Albany, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dougherty County School System, ATTN: Lakesha Bryant, 200 Pine Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701 to fund a Jerry Clark Memorial Scholarship.
To share your thoughts with the Clark family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
https://www.kimbrellstern.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.