Albany, GA
Jerry Wayne McKenzie
Jerry W. McKenzie, 59, of Albany, GA, died December 19, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Albany. Rev. Joshua Bowen will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Jerry was born in Sylvester to the late Jerry and Grace McKenzie. He graduated from Worth County High School and moved to Albany to work at Watkin's Lumber Company for many years. Jerry was one of the best salesman you've ever seen, most recently at South Georgia Brick, and was a member of the Home Builder's Association. He was blessed with a loving family and a host of close friends. His big smile and sharp style was the first thing you noticed about Jerry. He was preceded in death by his brother, David McKenzie and his sister, Gwen McKenzie.
Survivors include his wife, Donna W. McKenzie of Albany, GA his daughters, Morgan McKenzie of Smyrna, GA and Shelly (Kenny) Green of Lee County, GA and his grandchildren, Lanier Green and Addison Green both of Lee County, GA and Arlo Parker of Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make donations to Molly Morrison Parker recovery fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/molly-morrison-parker-recovery-fund?teamInvite=xCxtqSj6utTWj5QMHND3K14CENfLhMqPfheIc6EGjEqjh3DZmSAqxEf0eLgdDOds&utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2Bteaminviteemail&fbclid=IwAR0kXZh5oCnGOH8tRt-y_e6c8t5x21Ux-rxoFG2wQzC8PW6END7AowRuxq0
