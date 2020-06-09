Jerry Payne, 41, of Lee County, died Friday, June 5, 2020 in Indiana. Graveside services will be held, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Dr. William "Biff" Coker will officiate. Jerry was a blessing to everyone around him, and we are all better for having known him. He fiercely loved his family, the Lord, all things sports-related and coaching. He had a worry-free outlook on life and never met a stranger. Jerry could be stubborn and hard-headed at times, but only because he was steadfast in his views, his beliefs and for his teams. This was especially evident on the field or the court. He loved coaching kids - it was his absolute passion. He felt each child he coached was his own and took pride in knowing he often made a difference in their lives. His friends and family remember him as "an excellent human being who lifted everyone up around him" and someone who "always made others smile." Survivors include his wife, Shannon, his daughter, Ansley Kathryn Payne, a son, Hudson Reed Payne, all of Lee County, father, Harold Payne (Rebecca) of Buena Vista, sister, Sherry Darnell of Florida, mother in law, Kay Doggett and her husband, Ronnie of Lee County, father in law, Gary Reed and his wife, Paula of Albany and numerous half siblings, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lee County ATTN: Parks and Recreation Department, 100-B Starksville Ave., Leesburg, GA 31763. To share your thoughts with the Payne family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
