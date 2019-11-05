Jerry Smith

Mr. Jerry Thomas Smith, 81, of Albany, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Regency Hospital in Macon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the chapel of Hall & Hall Funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Following the services, he will be laid to rest in Floral Memory Gardens. His brother, Rev. William Smith will officiate.
Mr. Smith was born October 17, 1938, in Colquitt County to the late William E. and Lula Christine Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and went to work as a police officer for the Albany Police Department and later a fireman for the Albany Fire Department. After his service in the community he went to work as a mechanic and welder for Firestone where he worked for 17 years until they closed. In his free time, Mr. Smith loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family that he adored. He was of the Baptist faith and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Smith; daughter, Nila Smith; and sister, Judy Kirksy.
Survivors include his children, Timothy Smith (Julie) of Christiana, PA, Thomas Smith of IL, Cammie Smith (Brian Bazemore) of Baconton, Latricia Helms (Gary) of Baconton, and Marcia Hendrix (Ken) of Macon; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Smith of OK, and sisters, Rachel Posey (Hermis) of Buena Vista, and Faye Phillips (Joe) of AL.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
