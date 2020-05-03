Jesse E. Williams
Leesburg, GA
Jesse E. Williams
QMCM (MDV) Ret. Jesse E. Williams, 76, of Leesburg, passed away at Phoebe Putney Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jesse joined the Navy on 8 March 1961 as a teenager that had never seen the ocean! He proudly served 30 years in the US Navy, retiring as the Command Master Chief at NDSTC, Panama City, FL.
Jesse was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for Heroism on 15 May 1971.
Jesse enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, fishing, and taking care of his truck.
He will be missed by many. We cherish his wisdom, his wit and his love for us. His priority was always his family's well-being.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Cynthia Faye Williams of Leesburg, 4 children, Lisa Cornett (Tim) of Spring Hill, FL; Scott Williams of Charleston, SC; Jimi Mingee (Mike) of Charles City, VA and Kristi Edwards of Albany, GA; his brother, David Williams ( Janet) of Tampa, FL; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 niece and 1 nephew.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse L. and Maggie Williams and a brother, James Williams.
-Fair Winds and Following Seas-
