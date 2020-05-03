Leesburg, GA
Jesse E. Williams
QMCM (MDV) Ret. Jesse E. Williams, 76, of Leesburg, passed away at Phoebe Putney Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jesse joined the Navy on 8 March 1961 as a teenager that had never seen the ocean! He proudly served 30 years in the US Navy, retiring as the Command Master Chief at NDSTC, Panama City, FL.
Jesse was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for Heroism on 15 May 1971.
Jesse enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, fishing, and taking care of his truck.
He will be missed by many. We cherish his wisdom, his wit and his love for us. His priority was always his family's well-being.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Cynthia Faye Williams of Leesburg, 4 children, Lisa Cornett (Tim) of Spring Hill, FL; Scott Williams of Charleston, SC; Jimi Mingee (Mike) of Charles City, VA and Kristi Edwards of Albany, GA; his brother, David Williams ( Janet) of Tampa, FL; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 niece and 1 nephew.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse L. and Maggie Williams and a brother, James Williams.
-Fair Winds and Following Seas-
To share your thoughts with the Williams family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoebe continues to see decrease in COVID-19 cases in Albany, Americus, Sylvester
- Phoebe's number of COVID-19 patients falls below 100 at hospitals
- Drug used in Emory study shows promise in COVID-19 treatment
- JOE STUBBS: Southwest Georgia can defeat COVID-19 together
- Georgia reaches 1,000 coronavirus deaths; more than 24K cases have been reported
- Georgia's daily coronavirus deaths will nearly double by August with relaxed social distancing, model suggests
- Albany Internal Medicine receives Five-Star rating
- Several eligible Albany businesses re-open on Friday
- Ashburn native continues to advance on 'The Voice'
- Valdosta meth dealer faces 20-year sentence
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
This poll is not scientific. It is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.