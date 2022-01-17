Jesse Lee Nolan, 65, of Albany Ga. died December 30, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A native of Albany Ga. Mr. Nolan was born to the late Loft and Fay Nolan. Jesse was a very talented musician and songwriter. Mr. Nolan is survived by his daughter: Leah Thornton (Leah Joe) and grandson Trey Williams (Willie Trey) of Baconton, numerous nieces and nephews and two very special nephews Jesse Lee Nolan Jr. (Leroy) and Jerry Lee Nolan Jr. (Jr). He is also survived by Jerry Nolan (Strollin) and Allen Nolan (Alley Oop) of Albany Ga. Jesse had four brothers preceding him in death Jimmy Nolan (Jimbo), Johnny Nolan, Phillip Nolan (PJ) and Jeff Nolan (CrawFish).
