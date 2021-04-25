Jesse William Hendricks, Jr., 68, of Newton died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his residence in Newton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Newton Baptist Church with interment in Newton City Cemetery. Rev. James Sanders and Rev. Jean Watson will officiate.
Born August 28, 1952 in Albany, GA, Mr. Hendricks was the son of the late Jesse William Hendricks, Sr. and Dorothy Jones Hendricks. He was a member of Newton Baptist Church. He retired from the Department of Juvenile Justice, worked as a commercial truck driver, and was a commercial truck driving instructor at Albany Technical College. He enjoyed afternoon and weekend rides on his motorcycle, particularly his Honda Gold Wing. Jesse was an avid reader of science fiction. He viewed the country for years from his Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling terrain from New York to the West Coast, chatting with truckers as the "Georgia Torpedo."
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Judy Glass Hendricks of Newton; two daughters, Heather Lanier (Michael) of Newton and Amy Dodgen (David) of Newton; a sister, Trudy Coker (Gary) of Newton; two brothers, James Elliott "Jim" Hendricks (Cheryl) of Sylvester and John Mark Hendricks (Angel) of Newton; five grandchildren, Cameron Dodgen, Lilly Lanier, Abby Lanier, Brady Dodgen, and Shelly Lanier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Mitchell Baker Service Center, 65 Industrial Blvd., Camilla, GA 31730 or Stitches of Mitchell County, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
