Albany, Ga.
Jessica Thomas McCall
Mrs. Jessica Thomas McCall, 96, of Albany, beloved and treasured by family and friends, passed from this life at her home on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dr. Biff Coker and the Rev. Dr. Paul Luthman will officiate. The burial service will be private. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service at Covenant Presbyterian beginning at 10:00 AM.
Mrs. McCall was born in Check, Virginia on June 13, 1923, and had lived in Albany since 1949. She was the wife of the late Dr. Charles Sinclair McCall, Jr. She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and had served on various committees. Mrs. McCall served as President of the Easter Seal Guild, President of the Medical Auxiliary, and as President of the Albany Junior League. She loved her family, her church, and traveling the world.
She was blessed with 3 children: Susan M. Lee (Mike), Albany, Andrea M. Harris (Jim), White Marsh, VA, and Dr. Charles S. McCall, III (Margaret), Columbus, GA; 8 grandchildren: Michael Lee (Sarah), Weaverville, NC, Andrew Lee (Martha), Gainesville, FL, Thomas Lee, Charlotte, NC, Marcus Weekley, Philadelphia, PA, Jessica Burns (Marcus), Bentonville, AR, Marissa Burkett, Paris, France, Zak McCall, Columbus, GA, Ella McCall, Columbus, GA; 6 great grandchildren: Naomi Lee, Benjamin Lee, Anders Lee, Juniper Lee-Roth, Matthew Burns, and Zachary Burns. Mrs. McCall was preceded in death by her parents, Marquis Dee and Minnie Shively Thomas, her husband, and her infant grandson, Scott Lee. The family also acknowledges her very special caregivers: Ozzie Armstrong, Vonell Ervin, Cenella Lewis, and Mary Mitchell.
Those desiring may send memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 E. Edgewater Dr., Albany, GA 31707, the Margaret Hogg Alzheimer's Outreach Center, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701, or to a favorite charity.
