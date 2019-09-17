Jessica Shirah, 30, entered into rest on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Warner Robins, Georgia, Jessica was the daughter of Kevin Mark Lee and Sarah Grace Lee. She graduated from Warner Robins High School in 2007 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree at Middle Georgia State University in 2013. Jessica worked as an underwriter for Sompo International Holdings. She enjoyed Georgia football, going to the beach, cooking, but most of all, Jessica loved spending time with her family and friends.
Jessica was preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Lee.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband of eight years, Ryan Parker Shirah of Cumming, Georgia; parents, Kevin and Sarah Grace Lee of Warner Robins; brothers, Brian Lee of Cumming and Michael Lee (Jenna) of Augusta; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Susan and Bill Shirah of Warner Robins; grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Bruce of Dawson, Mae and Billy Smith of Dawson, and Osborn Lee of Sylvester; sister-in-law, Mallory Sanders (Dave).
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jessica Lee Shirah to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.
