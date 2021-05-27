MACON - Jessie Barbara "Bobbie" Swann, 86, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Pine Pointe Hospice. Graveside Services were held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Blakely City Cemetery.
Mrs. Swann was born in Blakely, Ga. to the late Floyd Hamm and Jessie Nobles Hamm. She was a member of Leesburg United Methodist Church and was retired from the food service department of the Lee County Board of Education. Mrs. Swann enjoyed working in her yard. She especially loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband: Thomas C. Swann, Sr.; her son: Thomas "Tommy" C. Swann, Jr.; her siblings: Ronald Hamm, Eudine Smith, Eloise Williams, Ray Hamm, Faye Cason, Yvonne McClenny, and Hilda Farmer; and her son-in-law: Jim DeWitt.
She is survived by her daughter: Ann Swann DeWitt of Macon, Ga.; her sister: Karen McLain and her husband Don of Leesburg, Ga.; her grandchildren: Tommy Dewitt and his wife Susanna, Taylor DeWitt, and Anna Dewitt and her fiancé Hunter Duke all of Macon Ga.; her great-grandchildren: Bailey Grace DeWitt, Ella Charles DeWitt, and Chandler O'Neal DeWitt; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.
