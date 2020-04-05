Spring Hill, TN
Jessie Elizabeth Parker
Jessie Elizabeth Ward Parker, age 93 of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Albany, GA went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. Born in Tallahassee, FL to the late Fred H. Ward and Sarah Johnson Ward. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill and President of the Nina Bailey Sr Ladies Sunday School Class. Past President of John Sumner Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century. Served as GA State Chaplain and National Chaplain. Member of Natchez Trace Colonial Dames XVII Century. Past Regent of the Thronateeska Daughters of the American Revolution. Past President of the Albany Federated Women's Club. Owner & operator of Jay's Flowers in Albany, GA, she was a flower show judge and past president of the Dogwood Garden Club. Jessie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her husband, Pasco Parker Sr., siblings, Fred Ward Jr, Charles Ward, Sr, Frances Ward and Sara Duce. She leaves behind her three children, Angela "Ann" (Charles) Johnson, Jessica (David) Norris and Pasco Parker Jr; sister, Carolyn Phillips; grandchildren, Jeremy (Heidi) Johnson, David (Sarah) Norris, Patrick (Riye) Norris, and Joseph Norris; great grandchildren, Austin, Anna & Ashley Johnson, Ellie, Elizabeth, Laci and Michelle Norris and many other loving family members. A private family graveside service will be held at the Oak City Cemetery in Bainbridge, GA. Memorial contributions may be made to The Well Outreach in Spring Hill, TN. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
