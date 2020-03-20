Jessie Maria Vann Pollock, 74, of Camilla died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence in Camilla.
Private family graveside funeral services will be held.
Born August 15, 1945 in Monticello, FL, Mrs. Pollock was the daughter of the late Woodrow Vann and Maria Tsikuris Faircloth. She was married to the late J.C. Pollock. Mrs. Pollock worked as a school nutritionist at Mitchell County High School and was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her three sons, Robin Willis (Mary) of Pelham, Terry Willis (Lynn) of Thomasville, and Kirk Pollock (Janet) of Camilla; four daughters, Terrie Swain (John) of Sale City, Pamela Williams of Panama City, FL, Donna Pollock of Pelham, Alice Santos (Jason) of Baconton; two brothers, Woody Vann of Tallahassee, FL and Jack Faircloth of Cairo; six sisters, Mildred Bryant, Virginia Ansley, Lindel Niedringhaus, Debbie Morris, Rochelle Jones, and Kathy Faircloth; sister-in-law, Jan Vann of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 20 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren and special caregiver, Jackie Collier.
Memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church, 2293 Old Pelham Rd., Pelham, GA 31779.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home
Camilla, GA
229-336-5111
