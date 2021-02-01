Jimmie E. Floyd, 68 of Lee County, GA, died January 31, 2021 at his residence. A visitation will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM.
Those attending will please social distance and masks will be provided.
Jimmie was born in Loris, SC to the late Vollie and Fannie Floyd and was the youngest of eleven children. Jimmie's father was a sharecropper and moved to Pelham in 1959. Jimmie attended Mitchell County High School and graduated from Pelham High School in 1970.
He attended South Georgia Technical College. Jimmie was employed with the Southern Company at Plant Mitchell for over forty years. His passion was The Corvette and boating. Jimmie was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Shane Floyd.
Survivors include his wife, Karen O'Connor Floyd of Lee County, GA, Peaches his 4 legged companion, a daughter, Amy Minor of Murfreesboro, TN, a son, Corey (Melissa) Floyd of Abilene, TX, his grandchildren, Eraina Corie Floyd of Abilene, TX, Lindsey (Derrick) Smallwood, Peyton Cornelius and Ashlyn Cornelius all of Murfreesboro, TN, a great-granddaughter, Liliana, his sister, Brenda (Donald) Pollock of Pelham, GA, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark (Heather) O'Connor, Lee County, GA, Terri (Wayne) Peck, Randolph, County, GA his nephews, Michael (Shannon) Pollock of Jackson, MS and Stephen (Ashleigh) Pollock of Leesburg, GA, Ashlyn Cornelius of Shaw AFB, SC, his nieces, Elizabeth O'Connor and Raeanne O'Connor of Albany, GA, his great-nieces, Ragan and Brennen and a great-nephew, Michael Blaine.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Jimmie to, the American Kidney Fund, Polycystic Kidney Disease Research, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852.
