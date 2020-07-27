The staff and management of J.L. Litman Funeral Service Albany , Georgia are saddened to announce the death of Jimmie Lee Lyons. The family held a private graveside service at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton, GA on July 4,2020 at 11 A.M. Burial followed after the service. The family will like to thank the community for their prayers.
