Jimmie Nell Lord Davis, 77, of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sherwood Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Scardino and Rev. Tom Pollock will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Dublin, GA, Mrs. Davis was born October 4, 1943 to Nell Bales Lord and James Elbert Lord and grew up in Dublin. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and continued her education and received her BS Degree in Education and finally her Master's Degree from Georgia Southwestern College. She moved to Albany, GA and taught school for thirty years in the Dougherty County School System, teaching at Morningside Elementary School, Mock Road Elementary and ending her career at Northside Elementary School. She was known as Ms J Davis and was loved by her staff she worked with and the students she taught. She was known for her big smile and contagious joy. Many times you would hear her before you might see her as she had a unique laugh that permeated her surroundings! She was named Teacher of the Year for Northside 1990-91.
mie Nell was an active and faithful member of Sherwood Baptist Church and served in many roles including weecare, group leader and prayer leader in her Sunday School Classes. She lived her life serving others. Whether it was a phone call, card, meal or visit that was needed, she made herself available. She loved her children, Billy and Katrina, while making many sacrifices to give them what they needed. But more than that, she lived her life well as the greatest example of Jesus Christ that they were blessed to witness. Anyone that knew her knew about her grandchildren as she adored them and prayed for them daily.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Lord, Leonard Lord and Nathan Lord.
Survivors include a son, Billy Davis, Lee Co., GA, a daughter, Katrina Davis Chambless (Ralph), Dawson, GA, grandchildren, Victoria Cole (Trey), Alex Chambless, Nick Chambless, Landon Chambless, Taylor Davis and Tyler Davis, nephew, Dr. Ray Lord and a niece Carol Ford both of Pensacola, FL.
Her greatest desire in this cancer journey was to be a witness of God's amazing love to anyone to whom she came in contact. Her life verse which she shared often was Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength."
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Jimmie Nell Lord Davis to Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA, 31707 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, http://stjude.org/donate.
The family will receive friends Thursday in the atrium of Sherwood Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
