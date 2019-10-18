July 18 1950 - October 13, 2019. Memorial Service for Mr. Jimmy Edwards Jr. will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Doretha Payne Chapel, MLK Funeral Home, Albany GA. Reverend JoAnne Lewis will officiate. Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Diabetes Association.
Jimmy Edwards Jr. was born on June 18, 1950; the first child of the late Jimmy Edwards, Sr. and late Annie Bell Davis Edwards in Dougherty county. He was raised in a loving home by his paternal grand-parents, the late Deacon Jake Edwards Sr. and the late Verlie Bennett Edwards.
At an early age he professed Christ as his personal Savior and joined St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Lockett Walker. He was educated in the Dougherty County Public School System, graduating from Monroe High School in 1970.
He retired after many years of service from the Hilton Hotel chain in Atlanta GA.
On October 13, 2019 he answered His call to join the ones who preceded him in death, his mother, father, paternal grand-parents and maternal grand-parents; the late Deacon York Williams and the late Elizabeth Robinson Williams and other close relatives.
To cherish his memories are his five siblings; Tholen Edwards, Sevilla Edwards, Caroline Davis, Johnny Davis (Pat) and Bertha Davis. Many relatives; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers.
