James "Jimmy" Floyd Fields, Jr., 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 15, 2021, in Dublin, Georgia.
Jimmy had several different names: to some, he was "Jimmy"; to others, he was "Floyd"; to an enormous number, he was "Coach Fields"; and to all who knew him, he was an example of how to live our lives in the truth of Jesus Christ.
Coach Fields was born in Columbus, Mississippi, to the late James Floyd Fields, Sr., and Marcelle Densmore Fields on December 7, 1964. After graduating from Heritage Academy in Columbus, he earned a varsity football letter at the University of Mississippi. After graduating from Ole Miss, he began his coaching career that spanned 33 years. Coach Fields spent 11 years as an assistant coach. He was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss and the University of Alabama. He served as an Offensive Coordinator and a Defensive Coordinator during his time as an assistant coach. Coach Fields was named the GHSA Region 2AAA Assistant Coach of the Year in 1991. Coach Fields spent the other 22 years of his career serving as the head coach of 5 other programs including Parish High School, Deerfield-Windsor School, Sherwood Christian Academy, Whitefield Academy, and lastly at Trinity Christian School. As a head coach, he won three GISA Region Coach of the Year Awards, two John Reynolds Coach of the Year Awards, two Heart of Georgia Coach of the Year Awards, and was named the 2008 Coach of the Year by the Cobb County Touchdown Club.
Coach Fields would tell you, "Winning is not negotiable." However for Coach Fields, winning went far beyond the football field. When he was asked about how his team did the previous season, he answered, "We will know 10-15 years from now when these players become Godly husbands and fathers that impact the world for Christ." His career was coaching football, and he was passionate about the game. However, coaching and football were just the mediums that he used to accomplish his true passion of ministering the Gospel to everyone. He truly lived out his teams motto of W.A.R - W.I.N (We Are Ready - Worship Him, Inspire Others, Never Quit) each and every day.
Coach Fields always had a story to tell. For those who talked with him regularly, they had the opportunity to hear the same story many times! The topics ranged from anything to do with football to the time he ate at a great BBQ restaurant in whatever town his listeners were traveling. These stories were his way of spreading laughter and joy to those around him, and they also served as the best culinary guide to the South East that money couldn't buy. He always had a way to bring his stories back to faith. His stories were another way for him to share the Gospel, because at the end of the day Coach Fields loved the Lord, his family, and football, in that order.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Nolen. Coach Fields is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Shannen Humphries Fields of Dublin, his son James "Jay" Floyd Fields, III (Addison), of Dublin, his daughter Mallory Fields McManus (Joel) of Marietta, his sisters Marcia Fields Worley (Michael) of Greenville, SC, Cynthia Fields Wheeler (Michael) of Raleigh, NC, 3 nephews, 5 nieces, his beloved dog Daisy Mae Fields, his granddog Callie Fields McManus, and his grandcat Gomer Floyd Fields.
Jay Fields, Joel McManus, Trent Senkbeil, Hugh Wheeler, Tommy Howard, Gunner Brewer, Billy Nolen, Ryan Worley, and Jay Web will serve as pallbearers.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Cleve Warnock Field at Trinity Christian School with Pastor Gregg Soles, Jim McBride, and John Hunter officiating. There will be a private service following the Celebration of Life at Dublin Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to Townsend Brothers Funeral Home at 215 West Jackson St. Dublin, GA 31021. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution in honor of Coach Fields to the Team Gleason Foundation.
