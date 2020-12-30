Jimmy Frank Pollock, 76, of Camilla died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Delwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Doug Hall and Rev. Andy Hall will officiate.
Born June 19, 1944 in Bainbridge, GA, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Judson Lee Pollock and Mary Nell Wilder Pollock. He was a retired farmer and a member of Delwood Baptist Church. He served as deacon for twenty-one years and as chairman for sixteen years. He was a member of the committee for the Tucker Association Scholarship Fund promoting education of those entering the ministry. In addition to his love for his family, he loved the Lord and his church family. He was truly a man that exemplified the gift of giving.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Lynne Pollock of Camilla; two sons, Jud Pollock of Camilla and Henry Anderson of Meigs; two daughters, Allison Stancil (Kris) of Jasper and Mauri Smith (Chris) of Inlet Beach, FL; one brother, Treaver Pollock (Dianne) of Camilla; two sisters, Gail Foister (J.E.) of Camilla and Ogle Annett (Ed) of Terrace Park, OH; six grandchildren, Jade Hart (Riley), Megan Stancil, Evan Stancil, Charlie Smith, Etta Anderson, and Lilah Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delwood Baptist Church, c/o Janet Brock, 480 Delwood Church Rd, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
