Jimmy Jones

Mr. Jimmy Davis Jones "JD", 74 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00AM at Gaines Avenue Church of Christ, 411 Gaines Avenue. Brother Robert Clemons, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, January 17, 2020, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2010 West Broad Avenue Apt. 159.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
