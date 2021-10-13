Mr. Jimmy Lee "Bojangles" Hayes, 70 of Leesburg, GA, died Tuesday October, 12, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, in Albany, GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home, 3206 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721. Rev. Trent Corey will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg, GA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Hayes was born November 13, 1950 in Smithville, GA, son of the late Owen Bud Hayes and Rose Lee Harper Hayes. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Truck Driver for 49 years. He worked for Bosh Logistics, Inc. He attended Philema Road Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Lee Hayes, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Hayes of Leesburg, GA, his son Donnie Hayes (Brittney) of Leesburg, GA, daughter Kelli Clinard (Timothy), Smyrna, TN, son, Michael Hayes (Leslie) of Marion, IL, daughter Brandi Hayes, Chester, SC., step-son, Billy Hayes (Darlene) of Milan, FL, brother James Hayes, Smithville, GA, sister Helen Cannon, Box Springs, GA, grandchildren, Paitynn Hayes, Leesburg, GA, Stormy Hayes, Jacksonville, FL., Alisha Easley, Kelsie Easley and other grandchildren.
