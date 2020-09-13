Jimmy Lee Shiver, 71, of Baconton died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Chad Boyd will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended.
Born August 26, 1949 in Pelham, GA, Mr. Shiver was the son of the late Cedric Julian Shiver and Vivian Adair Shiver Smith. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Griffin Shiver and his sister, Charlotte Wisham. Mr. Shiver was a veteran of the United States Army. He was warehouse manager at Nutrien. Mr. Shiver was a member of Baconton Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Phelps Shiver of Baconton; daughter, Christie Oliver (Lamar) of Baconton; sons, Cedric Shiver (Heather) of Vada and Ivan Pate (Megan) of Leesburg; sister, Judy Jarvis of Valdosta; nine grandchildren, Emily Oliver, Cooper Oliver, Christian Shiver, Bonnie Grace Shiver, Ralee Shiver, Anderson Pate, Ethan Pate, Avery Pate, Olivia Pate.
Viewing hours will be from 3 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
