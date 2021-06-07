Mr Jimmy Lewis Cobb, Sr passed Monday, June 7, 2021 in Arlington GA..Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at The Hub in Arlington, GA.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lewis Cobb; parents, John and Mattie Cobb; and brothers, William Cobb and Kenneth Cobb.
He leaves to cherish his memories an ex-wife, Stephania Wright; daughter, Angie Cobb (Billy); grandchildren, Andrea Fallin (JP), Jess McDaniel, Robert Potts (Chelsea), Cory Mc Daniel, Victoria Harrell (Adam); brothers, Raymond Cobb (Gloria) and Danny Cobb; sisters, Faye Rogers (Rodney) and Kay Rogers; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
