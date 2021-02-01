Mrs. Jo Ann Wyatt, 85, of Leesburg, GA passed away Monday Feb 1, 2021 at her residence at 126 Kinchafoonee Creek Rd.
The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 6-8 PM. Masks will be required and we will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. A private family only funeral service will take place at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Mrs. Wyatt was born on April 10, 1935 to the late Joe Lee Livington and Edna VanAlstyne in Barbour County, AL.
Mrs. Wyatt is survived by her 4 children Larry Gillis (Vickie) of Leesburg, Peggy Barfield (Jimmy) of Vienna, GA, Anita Johnston (Chris) of Cobb, Ga, Craig Gillis (Ann) of Dothan, AL and 2 stepchildren Linda Wyatt Jeffers (Cary) of West Bend, WI and Anthony Wyatt (Nan) of Georgetown, TX; she is also by two sisters Faye Magilke (Vic) of Pensacola, FL and Eleanor Lee of Columbus, GA. She is also survived by sister in laws Margaret White and Beverly White of Telford, TN. She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Wyatt is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Lee Wyatt; a sister Carol Gray and a step-daughter Donna Campbell.
Jo Ann loved her family deeply and her family loved her.
