Jo Burgess Flournoy, 88, of Bronwood, GA, formerly of Albany, GA, went to her heavely home, January 30, 2021 at Phoebe North Campus, Albany, Ga. Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Visitation will preceed the funeral at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Carter and Rev Andrew Kornnegay will offeciate. Patrick Robinson, Cody Flournoy, Matt Beard, Joe Cannon, and Jim Robinson will serve as pallbearers. Social Distancing will be required and mask will b e provided.
Mrs. Flournoy was born on March 27, 1932 in Alpine, TX to Hugh and Gladys Burgess. She and her family moved to Ft. Valley, Ga in 1945, then later to Perry Ga. Jo married the love of her live, Vernie, after graduating from Perry High School. After living in Smithville, GA for about 9 years they moved to Albany, Ga where she was a Christian wife, mother and homemaker. After accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior she began to understand God's love for her and His desire for her to help others learn of His love. She taught Sunday School classes, G.A.'s, Sunbeams, VBS (Vacation Bible School), and was very active in WMU (Women's Missionary Union). She held many positions during her many years of service in WMU. Jo was involved in witnessing and caring for the homeless at the Albany Rescue Mission. She served with Samaritian's Purse in Tuscaloosa, AL twice after a devastating tornado hit the area. Jo was very active in volunteering and teaching Bible Study to the residents at a local nursing home in Albany. Her mission in life was to share Christ with others. She continued witnessing while in Seymour Southern Comforts Personal Care Home. She witnessed and encouraged all the staff and residents. Jo was definitely a woman of God and a prayer warrior. She has left a legacy of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Flournoy is survived by her children: Verlynn (Jim) Robinson of Quitman, MS, Jane Beard of Cordele, GA, John (Kathy) Flournoy of Albany, GA, a sister, Virginia Nadeau of Perry GA, her grandchildren: Patrick Robinson of Quitman, MS, Cheyenne (Joe) Cannon of Lee County, GA, Cody Flournoy of Atlanta, GA and Matthew (Samantha) Beard of Cordele, GA., and two great-grandchildren, Haylee Beard and Jackson Cannon.
Mrs. Flournoy is preceeded in death by her husband, Vernie, brother Hugh. W. Burgess, sisters Betty Jane willett, Kathryn Walker, and Thelma Flournoy.
Mrs. Flournoy requested that memorials in her memory be made to the Albany Rescue Mission or Samaritan's Purse.
