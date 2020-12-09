GEORGETOWN, TN - Joan Majors Bass, 73, of Georgetown, Tennessee, formerly of Moultrie, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her daughter's home in Georgetown.
Graveside rites were held 2:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020, at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Reverend Julian Griner officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Born January 23, 1947, in Tampa, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Neville Edsel Majors and Lois Wilder Majors. Mrs. Bass retired from Piggy Wiggly in Albany, Georgia as the manager of the deli and was also associated with Harvey's Grocery Store with a total of 25 years in the grocery industry. She enjoyed gardening, creating crafts, sewing, and love to take relaxing strolls on the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Bass and brother, Bill Bass.
Survivors include her son, Marvin Dwayne Bass of Panama City Beach, Florida; daughter, Michelle Lynn Bass Harvey and husband Chad of Georgetown, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Ann Bass Sellers and husband Wilson of Leesburg, Georgia; brother, Edsel Majors of Albany, Georgia; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bass of Leesburg, Georgia; and granddaughter, Issabell Grace Harvey of Georgetown, Tennessee.
Cobb Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
