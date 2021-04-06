Joan Elizabeth Norman, 86, of Albany, GA, died April 6, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mrs. Norman was born in Ocilla, GA on December 7, 1934 to William and Nora Hartsfield, Sr. She moved to Albany, GA in 1955 where she was a homemaker, wife and mother. Mrs. Norman was a member of Faith Baptist Church and loved to cook and work in her greenhouse and in her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Hartsfield and Arthur Hartsfield.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas E. Norman of Albany, GA, her children, Seretha Barnette of Leesburg, GA, Thomas "Tom" Ethaniel Norman (Donna) of Jacksonville, FL and Nathan M. Norman of Albany, GA, two sisters, Linda Martin of Leesburg and Wanda Moore (Tom) of Atlanta, GA, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
