Joan Julianna Jones, 85, of Columbus, Ga passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital, Columbus, GA surrounded by loving children. Joan was born on April 14, 1936 in St. Charles, MO to her late parents, Theodore G. Moseler and Elvira J. Moseler. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Joan was a homemaker and Christian. She retired from Bell South after the birth of her third child. Her life revolved around her family. She loved singing and listening to music. She was an active member of the Civitan Club of Leesburg, GA prior to moving to Columbus, GA. She loved to dance and perform. At the age of sixty-eight she participated in the Ms South West Georgia Senior Pageant. She loved playing bingo, cards and Mexican train with all her friends at Riverplace. By example-she taught her children that life may be a struggle, but through hard work and perseverance you will always succeed.
Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband William I. Jones, son, Kevin A Jones and grandson, Bennett L. Jones, she is survived by her step-son, Fred Jones (Shannon) Jones, step-daughter, Louann Jones, son, Jeffrey S. Jones (Becky), daughter, Teresa A. Presley (Larry), son Todd R. Jones (Laura), daughter, Cindy L. Montgomery (Mike), son, Eric L. Jones, her sister Janet Haislip (Dennis),thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Joan Julianna Jones to The Ronald McDonald House or a charity of your choice.
The family is at the residence of Eric Jones, 210 Hummingbird Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 27, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
