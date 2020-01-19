Donalsonville, GA
Joann Ethredge
Joann Davis Ethredge, age 76, of Donalsonville, GA passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ethredge will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Donalsonville with Rev. Michael Wingertsahn and Rev. Dan Panter officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Memorial Gardens with Tim Lawson, Allen Rigdon, Mike Hampton, Billy Bob Davis, Chris Harper, Jr., Jesse Ethredge, David Snipes, and Melvin Clingan serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Friends Sunday School Class. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.
Mrs. Ethredge was born in Macon, GA on September 13, 1943 to Wilson and Gladys Mitchell Davis and was raised near Roberta, GA. She and her husband, Jerome, were missionaries to Togo Africa for 25 years. Mrs. Ethredge was a member of Donalsonville First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, lead Women's Ministry studies, and was a Vacation Bible School leader for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jerome Ethredge of Donalsonville, GA; her children, Rome and his wife Suzanne of Donalsonville, GA and Margie E. Harper and her husband Chris of Marietta, GA; her sister, Virginia Bates and her brother, Wayne Davis both of Centerville, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Harper, Jr. and his fiancee Rachel Hancock, Rebecca Cranford and her husband Cliff, Haley Ethredge, and Jesse Ethredge and his wife Laurie.
Mrs. Ethredge was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Gladys Mitchell Davis and two brothers, Malcom Davis and Benny Davis.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Integrity Hospice (Karen Rogerson), Shirley's Sitting Service, Dr. Josh Walker, Dr. Sarah Hampton, as well as First Baptist Donalsonville Ministers, Staff, and Members.
Evans-Skipper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donalsonville, GA 39845
(229) 524-2789
www.evansskipperfh.com
Joann Davis Ethredge, age 76, of Donalsonville, GA passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ethredge will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Donalsonville with Rev. Michael Wingertsahn and Rev. Dan Panter officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Memorial Gardens with Tim Lawson, Allen Rigdon, Mike Hampton, Billy Bob Davis, Chris Harper, Jr., Jesse Ethredge, David Snipes, and Melvin Clingan serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Friends Sunday School Class. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.
Mrs. Ethredge was born in Macon, GA on September 13, 1943 to Wilson and Gladys Mitchell Davis and was raised near Roberta, GA. She and her husband, Jerome, were missionaries to Togo Africa for 25 years. Mrs. Ethredge was a member of Donalsonville First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, lead Women's Ministry studies, and was a Vacation Bible School leader for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jerome Ethredge of Donalsonville, GA; her children, Rome and his wife Suzanne of Donalsonville, GA and Margie E. Harper and her husband Chris of Marietta, GA; her sister, Virginia Bates and her brother, Wayne Davis both of Centerville, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Harper, Jr. and his fiancee Rachel Hancock, Rebecca Cranford and her husband Cliff, Haley Ethredge, and Jesse Ethredge and his wife Laurie.
Mrs. Ethredge was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Gladys Mitchell Davis and two brothers, Malcom Davis and Benny Davis.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Integrity Hospice (Karen Rogerson), Shirley's Sitting Service, Dr. Josh Walker, Dr. Sarah Hampton, as well as First Baptist Donalsonville Ministers, Staff, and Members.
Evans-Skipper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donalsonville, GA 39845
(229) 524-2789
www.evansskipperfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joann Ethredge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.