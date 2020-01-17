Albany, Ga
Joann P. Murphy
Mrs. Joann Paladino Murphy died on January 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:30PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Kimbrell-Stern from 11am to 12pm. Mr. Jack Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Murphy was retired from banking as a banking officer. In her spare time she loved reading and listening to music. She loved her family and grandchildren, as well as her country. She was an active supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by her two daughters Gina Amato (Mark Minton) and Karen Amato Amundsen (Randy), both of Leesburg; son Pete G. Amato (Andrea) of Leesburg; two stepdaughters Julianna Murphy Norman and Brenda Murphy Roberts, both of Albany; seven grandchildren Anthony Amato, Stephen Reynolds, Kristi Jones, Allie Steinberg, Michael Amato, Hannah Murphy Schiffman, and Zach Amato; great-grandchildren Colton Amato, Bailey Reynolds, Alexander Amato, Logan Reynolds, Benjamin Jones, Rose Marie Mascuilli of Philadelphia, PA and Erminia Brown of Roswell, GA; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Philomina Paladino, Husband Harold S. Murphy, and brother-in-law Anthony Mascuilli.
Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 42 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
