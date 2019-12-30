Sylvester, GA
JoAnne Williams Glass
JoAnne Glass, 78, of Sylvester, GA died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Jeff Barker will officiate.
Mrs. Glass was born in Gadsden, AL on November 23, 1941 to the late Elkin C. and Lucy Marie Williams. She has lived in Worth County for the past 20 years. She was retired from Flint Textile as a seamstress.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Earl Glass of Sylvester; children, Jimmy Walker of Albany, Jan Eubanks (Don) of Albany, Jeff Dewayne Walker (Kristi) of Preston and Cindy Britt (Jeff) of Arabi; a brother, Jimmy Williams (Maura) of Hot Springs, AK; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
