JoAnne Williams Jones
Albany, GA
JoAnne Louise Jones
Mrs. JoAnne Louise Williams Jones, 76 of Albany, departed this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her residence.
Celebration Of Life Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Brother Calvin Moore will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 301 Southwood Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
