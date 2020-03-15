Ms. Jodie Maines Milton of Albany, Georgia passed away on February 19, 2020 after bravely battling a longtime illness. She was 62. Jodie was born in Tallahassee on May 22, 1957. She graduated from Albany High School in 1975 and attended the University of Georgia. In 1981, she married her high school sweetheart, and love of her life, Virgil "Chip" Milton III. They were married for 36 years until his death in 2017. Jodie worked in the social service and healthcare industries.
Jodie loved travel and fun, and was a wonderful mother to her fur babies,' adopted rescue dogs - Chauncey, Stinker, Chili and Petey,
Surviving family members include her sisters, Debbie Brock of Cordele, Gigi Rouland of Atlanta, nephews (Brandon, Brent, & Brockey) and nieces (Eva and Scarlett). She is also survived by loving in-laws, Bob and Sissie Rossen, Brent and Missie Brock (Murfreesboro) and Jay and Heidi Milton (Atlanta), and nephews Jayke and Cooper. Chip Milton (spouse), Harold and Barbara Maines (parents), Brockey Brock and Todd Milton (brothers-in-law) predeceased her.
The cremation was performed by Kimbrell Stern in Albany. There will be a family service in Key West, Florida, where Jodie and Chip's ashes will be spread in their honor and memory. The family is truly grateful for the condolences and those desiring may make a donation to The Albany Humane Society in her honor.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.