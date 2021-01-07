Jody A. Cohen

Mr. Jody A. Johen, 61, departed this life Friday, January 1, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Cypress, Texas. Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 9925 Stage Coach Road, Baconton, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- 'We're on the brink of utter collapse.' Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on
- L.A. County hospitals prepare for triage officers to ration care as Covid-19 cases overwhelm
- National Guard medic sent to help hospital says it's like putting a Band-Aid on an arterial wound
- DC police made far more arrests at the height of Black Lives Matter protests than during the Capitol clash
$50
Twin Size Mattress and Box Spring for $50. Excellent cond…
Most Popular
Articles
- New House rules: Remove gender-specific words from federal code
- State senators hear testimony of failed treasure hunter
- City of Albany considers measures to deal with COVID-19 spike
- A Christmas Miracle: The hunt for Ollie
- House Republicans rush to Trump's defense over Georgia call as Democrats prep censure resolution
- Halftime report: A look at Kemp's first two years as governor
- Georgia Court of Appeals judge suspended with pay
- Vaccination process not always going smoothly in Georgia
- Attapulgus mobile home fire ruled arson
- Dougherty schools returning to remote learning due to coronavirus spike
Images
Videos
Collections
- Best small towns to raise a family
- Presidency in review: Which campaign promises did Trump uphold?
- PHOTOS: Alabama's Devonta Smith wins the Heisman Trophy
- Top 100 songs of 2020
- Best small towns to raise a family in every state
- 100 colleges with the best ROI
- Signature dishes from 50 countries around the world
- 50 worst TV series of 2020
- 50 best war documentaries of all time
- 100 best albums of 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.